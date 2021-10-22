Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $349,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,775 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $18,271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,660. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.