Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $371,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

