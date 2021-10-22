Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 3.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 414,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,730,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

