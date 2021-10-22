Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. Tlou Energy has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.79.
About Tlou Energy
