Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. Tlou Energy has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.79.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

