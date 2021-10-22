Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Toast has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.