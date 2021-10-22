Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,899 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $27,094,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.