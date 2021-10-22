Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 414 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

