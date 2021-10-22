Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $961,000 Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

