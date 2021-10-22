Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $791,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $62,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.89 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

