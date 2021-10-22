Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $106.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.