Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 285,000 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 37.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $6.96 on Friday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

