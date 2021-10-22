TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

