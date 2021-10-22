TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRDY. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $492.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $4,609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $32,293,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 363,293 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

