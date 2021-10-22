Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $213.95 and last traded at $213.25, with a volume of 2214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.42.

The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.35.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.33.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

