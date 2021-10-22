Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $70.56

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.56, but opened at $72.25. Transcat shares last traded at $72.25, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

