Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Earns Buy Rating from National Bankshares

National Bankshares restated their buy rating on shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.