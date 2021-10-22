Travala.com (AVA) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $161.54 million and $18.61 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00073163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00107584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.45 or 1.00232034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.55 or 0.06500951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022044 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,487 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.