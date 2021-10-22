TrezarCoin (TZC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $308.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $391,212.29 and $308.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,438.95 or 1.00046835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00319794 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00520806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00201954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 263,470,850 coins and its circulating supply is 251,470,850 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

