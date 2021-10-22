Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $24.48. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 10,170 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

