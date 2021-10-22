Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

