TriMas Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

TriMas stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

