Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.64. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

