Truist Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $130.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

NYSE:AN opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $131.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

