Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $128,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,734. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

