Truist Securiti Comments on Celularity Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Celularity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

