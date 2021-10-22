Truist Securities Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,940.36.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $52.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,791.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

