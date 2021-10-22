TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

