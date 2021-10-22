Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

