Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 170,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

