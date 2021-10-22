Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,331 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

