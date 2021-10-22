Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,296,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 323,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,421,285. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

