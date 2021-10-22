Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $414,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 419,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,413,092. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

