Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,215. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

