Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $94.34 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for about 5.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.07% of Berry Global Group worth $94,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

BERY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

