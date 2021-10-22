Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

