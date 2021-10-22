Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $510.14

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $510.14 and last traded at $508.49, with a volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.07.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

