U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.
NYSE:USX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
