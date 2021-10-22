U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:USX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

