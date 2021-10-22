U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:USX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 10,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

