UBS Group Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

