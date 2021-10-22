UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBGGF. DNB Markets upgraded Fabege from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14. Fabege has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

