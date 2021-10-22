UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

