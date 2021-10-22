Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.66 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $11.11 or 0.00017476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and $8.66 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00426907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

