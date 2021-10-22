UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

UNF opened at $202.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average of $221.98. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

