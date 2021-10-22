Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market capitalization of £100.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,005.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,142.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have purchased 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914 in the last ninety days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

