Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of UNB opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 25.41%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

