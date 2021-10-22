Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $232.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.