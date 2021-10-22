Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.53 ($38.27).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €38.69 ($45.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.53 ($44.15). The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of -45.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.