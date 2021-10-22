United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,518,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

