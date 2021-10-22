United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after acquiring an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

