United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $113.51 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

